The Osseo Lions Club is again hosting its annual Palm Sunday All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale.

This year’s event is Sunday, April 2, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Forth Ave. SE, Osseo.

