Do anyone want to get their stocking stuffers early? Do people want 185 delicious recipes collected by past and present Osseo Lions?

The Osseo Lions Club is announcing the arrival of its new, one-of-a-kind cookbook, “Cooking with the Pride.” Printed by Morris Press Cookbooks of Kearney, Nebraska.

The cookbook profits will benefit the Lions Foundation Fund, which helps those in need, funds Lions Roar Days, the Halloween Parade, Lunch with Santa, holiday decorations in Boerboom Park and many other projects.

Members of the Osseo Lions Club, friends, and family have compiled their tastiest tried-and-true recipes into a single book that will be treasured for a long time. The cookbook contains recipes from appetizers to desserts. Each recipe includes the contributor’s name.

The Osseo Lions will have the books for sale at Lunch with Santa event Dec. 4 at the Osseo Community Center, k&co at 218 Central Avenue, or at the Osseo Lions website osseolions.org. Call 763-248-5843 for more information.

