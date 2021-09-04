The Osseo Lions Roar Leo’s Adventure Land wristbands for unlimited bounce house use will cost $10 for Friday night (Sept. 10) and $15 for Saturday (Sept. 11).
People can purchase a Friday/Saturday wristband early at Deans SuperMarket for $20 between Sept. 7 until 4 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Saturday, Sept. 11, after the parade, stop and see Batman, the petting zoo, face painters and more. Kid Sight free eye testing courtesy of the Osseo Lions.
