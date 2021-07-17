Osseo Lions Roar is just around the corner. The first clue for the Osseo Lions Medallion Hunt will come out in the Press starting Aug. 5 and will also be posted on social media.
The medallion hunt this year will only be open to residents of Osseo or people who work in Osseo. The prize for finding the medallion is $250 presented by Premier Bank of Osseo.
The medallion will be hidden somewhere in Osseo. No digging or moving of objects will be required to find the medallion.
