After further discussion, the Osseo Lions decided to open the Lions Roar Medallion hunt to everyone from all communities.
The medallion will be hidden in Osseo on city public property. No digging or dismantling of any kind will be needed to find the medallion.
Clues will come out the first week of August in the Osseo-Maple Grove Press and on social media. Good luck.
