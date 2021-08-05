Osseo Lions Roar Medallion first clue

The hunt is on. The Osseo Lions Roar Medallion begins today. The prize for finding the medallion is $250 presented by Premier Bank of Osseo.

The medallion is currently hidden in Osseo on city public property. No digging or dismantling of any kind will be needed to find the medallion.

Clues will come out each week of August in the Osseo-Maple Grove Press and on social media.

Here is the first week’s clue:

Though you seek, You shall be meek, for thou shall not dig, nor even break a twig.

The Prize at the end of your quest, will for sure make you feel your best.

