“It is with great regret and sorrow to announce the decision of the Osseo Lions Club Board to move forward with the cancelation of this year’s Lions Roar,” said Osseo Lions President Ed Columbus.

The board felt this decision is being made in the best interest of the Osseo Lions Club membership; with more than 65% of its members being over the age of 60, along with its many volunteers, supporting vendors and organizations, parade participants, and community members.  

“Times are changing and when we look back on this day in history, we will remember the moment everything changed,” Columbus said. “Nothing will ever be exactly the same again. But, with helping hands and open minds and hearts, we will continue to press forward  because we are Lions, and because our community is counting on us to do just that.”

He added this is the time people begin to innovate once again and find new ways to keep the heart of the old traditions alive – with the same purpose and mission in mind. “We have an opportunity in front of us right now – a chance to make a new mark in history, to make new friends while keeping our old friends safe and close, and a chance to make some new traditions that support those old traditions we have come to be known for throughout the many communities this club supports,” he said.

The Osseo Lions Roar will come back. The Osseo Lions Club needs to look forward now to bringing it back even stronger and better in 2021 without losing the essence of what the event is all about – raising funds to support its mission to serve the needs and initiatives of the community while pulling together local businesses, residents, organizations, community leaders, and visitors to celebrate in a collaborative civic event of pride.  

Columbus added, “We can do this – because we are lions – and we roar. Thank you for all you do to support our club, our community, and our Lions mission.”

