This year’s Osseo Lions Roar is just two weeks away. Events run Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11.
There is something for everyone. Leo’s Adventure Land will have fun for children with bounce houses, games and more.
The Lions fabulous food tent, beer tent and wine bar. Live music happens Friday night with American Bootleg, Saturday afternoon with Generation Radio and Saturday night with Rough House.
The Osseo Lions Roar Parade starts at noon Saturday.
There are also several tournaments. The Bean Bag Tournament is Saturday at 2. There will also be corn, pie and pizza eating contests. See website for sign up and more info.
Bingo Saturday at Premier Bank drive thru and at the Osseo Community Center.
The craft fair runs Friday and Saturday in Boerboom Park.
The Car Show takes place on Central Avenue after the parade.
