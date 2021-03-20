The Osseo Lions Club will be serving a pancake and sausage breakfast on Palm Sunday, March 28, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion 260 Fourth Avenue SE.
Prices for the breakfast are $9 for an adult and $5 for children which includes juice, milk and coffee. There are no pre-event ticket sales.
There will be no Silent Auction this year.
Please bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Salvation Army’s Food Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.