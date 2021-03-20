The Osseo Lions Club will be serving a pancake and sausage breakfast on Palm Sunday, March 28, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion 260 Fourth Avenue SE.

Prices for the breakfast are $9 for an adult and $5 for children which includes juice, milk and coffee. There are no pre-event ticket sales.

There will be no Silent Auction this year.

Please bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Salvation Army’s Food Drive.

