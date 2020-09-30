The Osseo Lions are having a Halloween Coloring contest open to kids ages 1-6, 7-9, 10-12, 13-18 and 19+. The coloring page will be in this edition of the Press and also on line at osseolions.org.
Osseo Lions hosting coloring contest, kids Halloween event
The Osseo Lions are having a Halloween Coloring contest open to kids ages 1-6, 7-9, 10-12, 13-18 and 19+. The coloring page will be in this edition of the Press and also on line at osseolions.org.
Prizes will be awarded to the winner of each age group. Entries can be mailed in By Oct. 22 or dropped off at the Osseo Lions Halloween event Saturday, Oct 24.
The Osseo Halloween event for kids on Oct 24, will be hosted by the Osseo Lions, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trick or treaters should line up at Osseo City Hall. The route will start at the Fire Station corner on Fourth Street and go one way down the west side of Central Avenue and return on the east side of Central Avenue to Boerboom Park where the Osseo Lions will pass out goodies.
No events will be in the Osseo Community Center, but the restrooms will be open. Participants are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing recommendations.
