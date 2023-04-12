The Osseo Lions Club will be accepting eyeglasses and hearing aids at the Osseo City Clean Up Day on Saturday, April 15, at the Public Works building 801 East Broadway in Osseo.

Donations will be taken from 8 a.m. until noon. There are collection boxes at City Hall and Premier Bank as well.

