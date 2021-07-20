The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion is hosting its Seventh Annual Car and Motorcycle Show Thursday, July 22, from 4 to 9 p.m. The Legion is located at 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo.

There will be trophies winners will be announced at 8 p.m. There will be three car and two motorcycle trophies, along with one Commanders Choice Trophy awarded.

A food truck will also be on site during the event.

This event is happening rain or shine.

