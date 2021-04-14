The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion will be the site of two upcoming events. The legion is located at 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo.
The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a children and youth fundraiser “Help Us Grow Our Future” Friday, April 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be food, vendors, crafts, bake sale, and box auction. The cost for dinner is $12 for steak, fish or shrimp. The combination steak and shrimp dinner is $14. Dinner includes baked potato, coleslaw, toast, and coffee. All proceeds will be donated to the Auxiliary programs.
The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Riders will be hosting an omelet breakfast Sunday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to noon. People can pick out their own ingredients and watch the cooks prepare the omelet. Cost is $12, which includes an omelet, toast, hash browns, coffee, juice and milk. All of the proceeds will go back into the community.
COVID safety measures will be in place.
