The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a steak fry Friday, May 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo.
The cost to attend will be $12 for the steak, shrimp or fish dinner, or $14 for the combination steak and shrimp dinner.
Dinner includes a baked potato, coleslaw, toast and coffee.
Proceeds from this event will be designated to the Osseo Police Department.
COVID rule will apply at this event.
This is the last Auxiliary steak fry until September.
