Osseo High student competes at national conference in prestigious ensemble

Jane Oh, a senior at Osseo Senior High, joined 556 accomplished music students across the United States and overseas in military base schools for the National Association for Music Education 2019 All-National Honor Ensembles, Nov. 7 to 10, in Orlando, Florida.
The All-National Honor Ensembles performers represented collaboration and creativity in its highest musical form. The All-National Honor Ensembles consisted of a concert band, symphony orchestra, mixed choir, jazz ensemble, guitar ensemble, and modern band. Students were chosen through an audition process.
The National Association for Music Education, among the world’s largest arts education organizations, advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. With more than 60,000 members teaching millions of students nationwide, the organization is the national voice of music education in the United States.
