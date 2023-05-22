Osseo High School participates in Know the Truth program

(Submitted photo)

Daniel, with Know the Truth Program, speaks with area high school students about his struggles with substance abuse. He recently spoke with students at Osseo High School.

The Minnesota Prevention & Recovery Alliance’s Know the Truth Program came to educate students at Osseo High School recently on the dangers of substance use.

The Know the Truth Program utilizes a peer-to-peer format where presenters, often just a few years older than the students, share their personal struggles with substance use. This format allows students to open up and see where substance use could lead them. It is also proven to be highly effective. This year, the program is particularly focused on the most pressing substance use trends in our community – the rising danger of fentanyl, and vaping.

