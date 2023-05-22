Osseo High School participates in Know the Truth program

The Minnesota Prevention & Recovery Alliance’s Know the Truth Program came to educate students at Osseo High School recently on the dangers of substance use.
The Know the Truth Program utilizes a peer-to-peer format where presenters, often just a few years older than the students, share their personal struggles with substance use. This format allows students to open up and see where substance use could lead them. It is also proven to be highly effective. This year, the program is particularly focused on the most pressing substance use trends in our community – the rising danger of fentanyl, and vaping.
Daniel was the Know the Truth speaker at OSH on May 10 and 11. He had trouble finding his place in the world after being placed in the foster care system and navigating a turbulent childhood. When he was adopted by a loving family at the age of 12, he was given everything he wanted and needed, but it didn’t erase his past traumas. To deal with his issues, Daniel began hanging out with an older crowd who were smoking marijuana, drinking alcohol, and skipping class. By the age of 19, Daniel had dropped out of school and was heading to prison for the first time.
“I gained acceptance and found my place, even though that was a dark and dangerous place,” he explains.
Between the ages of 19 and 25, Daniel spent most of his time in prison. He said, “That’s where I learned how to be a young man.” After finishing his sentence, he tried to transfer the behaviors that he learned in prison into the outside world. It caused him to struggle in his daily life, whether it was holding down a job or having a relationship with his family.
During this transitional period, Daniel became a first time father, but also encountered methamphetamine. What started off as occasional use quickly spiraled into everyday use.
“It took my family from me, caused me to be a very inconsistent father, and destroyed the relationship with my child’s mother,” said Daniel. “I became homeless and hopeless.”
After reaching the point of contemplating suicide, Daniel made the choice to ask for help. He was connected to Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge where he was finally able to process his childhood trauma and separate his past from who he wants to be. Daniel has now been sober for more than a year, has a great relationship with his daughter, and is able to work with the Know the Truth Program to speak with teens about the impact of his choices.
Reaching people early is critical for preventing future substance use. Nearly 90 percent of Americans who struggle with addiction started using illicit substances before age 18, and research shows that the likelihood of lifetime substance use drops nearly 5 percent for each year that initial substance use is delayed. Sadly, youth substance use continues to be on the rise in Minnesota. More than a third of high school students reported using a substance during the past year, and more than half of students reported using or considering using substances to cope with mental health concerns.
Since the Know the Truth program began more than a decade ago, it has seen significant success in helping prevent substance use among Minnesota’s young people. After hearing the presentation, students at Osseo High School were five times less likely to try a substance. In a survey following the presentation, 67% of students reported that they would use less or stop using.
“Teachers and administrators often express how important the presentations are for their students,” said Sadie Brown, assistant director of MnPRA. “Our format sparks conversation and understanding. Students learn that no one wakes up wishing to be addicted, and most people who struggle with addiction don’t see it coming. Instead, little choices made along the way lead to addiction.”
