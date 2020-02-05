Osseo High Cross Country annual fund raiser is Feb. 23

The third annual Osseo High Cross Country Alumni Association’s fund raiser will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the high school auditorium.

This year’s event, Home Again 3, will once again feature performances by Osseo High graduates Kevin Kling and James Hersch.

Kling, a 1975 graduate, is a nationally known playwright and storyteller who frequently appears on NPR.

Hersch, a 1974 graduate, is an acclaimed full-time singer, guitarist and songwriter who has produced many albums.

This event played an important role in allowing the Osseo Cross Country Alumni Association to provide eight $500 scholarships to graduating runners each year. Proceeds from this event will also benefit Osseo’s drama theatre and music departments.

Tickets can be purchased through eventbrite.com.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments