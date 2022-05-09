Osseo Health Science OEC students compete in state EMR competition

Students in the Osseo Health Science Opportunities in Emergency Care (OEC) EMS Program recently competed in the State Emergency Medical Responder Competition at Spring Lake Park High School. Five teams from the Osseo program competed against 10 other teams from around the state.
Five teams from the Osseo OEC EMS program competed against 10 other teams from around the state. The students demonstrated their skills responding to three challenging 20-minute scenarios requiring patient assessment and treatment skills. The teams were scored on their ability to properly assess the scenario, giving appropriate patient care for injuries, managing issues found “at the scene,” professionalism, teamwork and written exam scores.
One of the teams, made up of Elena Bohlson, Samantha Longenecker and Katie Millard, placed third and brought home a trophy. Experienced professionals in the healthcare field, such as EMR’s, EMT’s, paramedics, firefighters, nurses, physicians and college students in health-related programs, judge the scenarios.
“We are proud of our students who competed. The lifesaving skills of these students make our community safer,” David Casella, the OEC program director, said.
