Every Christmas, the Osseo Police Department partners with local businesses to collect donations for the Toys for Tots - Twin Cities toy drive.

“We realize that Christmas is not always a fun and exciting time for everyone and that some children go without on Christmas Morning,” the department said on its Facebook page. “By raising toys for infants, children, and teens, we hope to bring a little light to their lives, as no child should go without, on Christmas.”

The 2021 Toys for Tots Drive in Osseo began Nov. 16 and will end promptly Thursday, Dec. 16. Drop off sites are located in the following Osseo businesses:

• Dean’s Supermarket – 312 Central Ave.

• Dick’s Bar – 205 Central Ave.

• Duffy’s Bar and Grill – 337 Central Ave.

• Olympia Café – 247 Central Ave.

• Premier Bank – 301 Central Ave.

• State Farm Insurance – 530 Central Ave.

• TPMI Chiropractic – 24 Third St. NE.

• Holiday Gas Station – 124 Central Ave.

• Osseo Police Dept. - 415 Central Ave.

If anyone has any questions, contact Officer Mortinson at tmortinson@ci.osseo.mn.us or at 763-424-5444.

To learn more about Toys for Tots and how to get involved, visit toysfortots.com

