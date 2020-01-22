Defending conference and section champion Maple Grove defeated Osseo/Fridley in conference gymnastics by a score of 140.725-109.575 on Jan. 9.

The young Orioles could not match Maple Grove’ talent and depth. Led by senior all-stater Nadia Abid, Maple Grove dominated all the events.

