The Osseo wrestling team lost to No. 12 Anoka 53-28 in the final regular season dual meet Feb. 7. The host Orioles earned five victories and were competitive in other matches but the Tornados prevailed.
Junior Connor Spanier put the home team on the board at 113 with a first-period fall at 1:10. Two weights later, sophomore John Lundstrom (9-0) scored a major decision at 126.
The next win for Osseo came at 170 with Jacob Meissner pinning his opponent at 1:14. Meissner, a sophomore returning state entrant, recorded his team-leading 16th fall of the season.
Sophomore Aidan Wayne fell behind early at 182, before roaring back to score a second period fall. Wayne becomes the fifth Oriole to achieve the 20-win milestone this season.
The team’s final victory came at 220 with Jagger Schack scoring Osseo’s fourth pin of the night, dispatching his rival in just 8 seconds. Schack, a junior and a 2019 state qualifier, leads the team with 26 wins and is currently rated fifth in the state.
“The Anoka dual was a great late season test for our team, especially for some of the veterans,” said Osseo assistant coach and Osseo alumni Andrew Lanners. “Our guys are peaking at the right time of the year and we’re looking forward to team sections on Friday.”
The Orioles finished with a winning (5-3) record against conference opponents, 10-7 overall. Next up is the Section 5AAA team tournament at St. Michael-Albertville starting at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
Anoka 53, Osseo 28
Osseo Match Winners:
113: Connor Spanier over Logan Milless (Fall 1:10)
126: John Lundstrom (Osseo) over Ashton Wollan (Anoka) (MD 9-0)
170: Jacob Meissner (Osseo) over Chidubem Attama (Anoka) (Fall 1:14)
182: Aidan Wayne (Osseo) over Bryce Fleisner (Anoka) (Fall 3:14)
220: Jagger Schack (Osseo) over Sean Jordan (Anoka) (Fall 0:08)
Oriole leaders:
Varsity match winners (20+): Schack (27-4), Meissner (26-5), Lundstrom (26-10) Jack White (20-10), Wayne (20-12).
Falls (Top 5): Meissner (16), Wayne (15), Schack (14), Lundstrom (11), Spanier (9). Tech-Falls: White (4). Majors: Lundstrom, Schack, White (tied with 4).
State Rated (3A): Meissner (10th at 170), Schack (5th at 220).
