The Osseo High School wrestling team earned two more dual meet wins last week, defeating Rogers 48-27 Feb. 2, and losing to 11th-ranked St. Cloud Tech 57-18 Feb. 3, before bouncing back to top Maple Grove 42-23 in the annual battle for the Droegemueller Cup. The meet is in honor of Osseo’s legendary Coach Ken Droegemueller who did so much to promote wrestling in the area, with Osseo having won the last four Cup duals.
Freshman Jameson Kulseth, along with seniors Vincent Toleno, Aidan Wayne, and Jacob Meissner, posted 3-0 records for the week. Kulseth recorded a major against Rogers, a decision over St. Cloud Tech, and a first-period fall over Maple Grove at 113-pounds to even his record at 15-15 with seven falls.
Toleno’s perfect week at 170-pounds allowed him to surpass the 20-win season milestone and improve his record to 21-15 (11 falls), including a tech-fall over Rogers, a forfeit against St. Cloud Tech, and a decision over the Crimson.
Wayne and Meissner accomplished an unusual feat with each competing at three different weight classes in three duals. Wayne advanced his record to 28-5 with 22 falls, scoring all three pins in less than a minute. Wayne dispatched his Rogers opponent in 35 seconds at 182 pounds, followed on Thursday by identical 51 second falls over Tech at 195 and Maple Grove at 220.
Meissner improved to 29-2 with 21 falls, recording a first period pin at 195 over Rogers, a decision over Tech’s ninth-rated Tucker Hugg at 220, and then closed out at 285 with a first period pin over Crimson standout Luis Haro, rated fifth at 285.
Senior Peter Hollingshead also surpassed the 20-win milestone with a pair of high-scoring decisions at 138 pounds over two highly regarded 25 and 20-plus win opponents in the Royal’s Ryan Lund and the Crimson’s Thomas Schlangen. Hollingshead improved to 21-13 including 15 falls with his loss coming against Tech’s 4th rated Jaxon Kenning.
Also winning two of three were sophomore Alexander True with a fall at 126, freshman Carter Williams with two falls at 132, and senior Devin Williams with two falls at 160.
“We had Nice victories over Rogers and Maple Grove this week,” Osseo co-head coach Scott Lewison said. “The kids are beginning to peak at the right time. It’s always gratifying to beat Maple Grove and retain the Droegemueller Cup.”
Conference Dual at Rogers
Osseo 48, Rogers 27
Osseo Varsity match-winners:
113-pounds: Jameson Kulseth (Osseo) by major decision over Mason Lund (Rogers) 13-1.
126: Alexander True (O) by fall over Brian Ramola (R) 2:35.
132: Carter Williams (O) by fall over Jase Carlson (R) 2:49.
138: Peter Hollingshead (O) by decision over Ryan Lund (R) 9-7.
160: Devin Williams (O) by fall over Adam Cowles (R) 3:31.
170: Vincent Toleno (O) by tech-fall over Sehrab Zahkil (R) 17-1 /2:00.
182: Aidan Wayne (O) by fall over Cole Hamilton (R) 0:35.
195: Jacob Meissner (O) by fall over Steven Daiker (R) 1:15.
220: Alfredo Fowler (O) by forfeit (R) uncontested.
Feb. 3 at Maple Grove
Osseo 18, St. Cloud Tech 57
Osseo Varsity match-winners:
113: Kulseth (Osseo) by decision over Jack Hamak (St. Cloud Tech) 4-1.
170: Toleno (O) by forfeit (SCT) uncontested.
195: Wayne (O) by fall over Sutton Kenning (SCT) 0:51.
220: Meissner (O) by decision over Tucker Hugg (SCT) 12-6.
Conference Dual at Maple Grove
Osseo 42, Maple Grove 23
Osseo Varsity match-winners:
113: Kulseth (Osseo) by fall over Ethan Hong (Maple Grove) 1:47.
126: True (O) by decision over Refus Bartee (MG) 14-7.
132: C. Williams (O) by fall over Jayden Waste (MG) 3:15.
138: Hollingshead (O) by decision over Thomas Schlangen (MG) 9-8.
152: Kenrick Kisch (O) by decision over Grant Sandell (MG) 5-1.
160: D. Williams (O) by fall over Nicholas Wentland (MG) 2:15.
170: Toleno (O) by decision over Julian Stevens (MG) Dec 10-3.
220: Wayne (O) by fall over Ayden Gunville (MG) 0:51.
285: Meissner (O) by fall over Luis Haro (MG) 0:54.
Coming up
The Orioles hosted Anoka Wednesday, Feb. 9, on Senior Night, and then travel to face Andover and St. Francis in a Tri at Andover at 5 p.m. Finally, they compete in the junior varsity conference tournament at Park Center Feb. 12 starting at 9 a.m.
