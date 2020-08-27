The city of Osseo is helping out the city’s small businesses that have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really happy to try and help our business community right now,” said Osseo City Administrator Riley
According to Grams, the Osseo EDA Small Business Relief Grant Program has been a success since starting up in July. The program helps out local small businesses that apply.
“We’re using available CARES Act funds and created this program to help our struggling small businesses,” he said. One of the eligible expenses of these CARES Act funds is to create a grant or loan program to help those local small businesses.
Small businesses in Osseo can apply for a grant of up to $3,000.
Initially, the Osseo City Council set aside $120,000 from the CARES Act funds for the grant program. “The council originally approved a limit of $120,000, but due to the immediate demand, I went back to council to ask for more funds,” Grams said. At its Aug. 10 meeting, the council approved directing another nearly $30,000 to the program. This creates about $150,000 in available funds to local small businesses.
As of Aug. 20, the city received a total of 43 applications, with requested benefits of nearly $126,000 combined.
The program is open to any Osseo based small business. The business must be located in Osseo and have 25 or fewer employees to qualify. Eligible expenses include rent or lease payments, employee payroll (which helps keep people employed), personal protective equipment, any costs associated with re-opening in a safe way (building improvements, supplies, etc), signage and/or advertising, to name a few.
“As for the process, eligible businesses submit a completed application which is reviewed by myself (as executive director of the EDA) and two members of the EDA Commissioners,” Grams said. “If approved, the business then submits documentation of the eligible expenses. After review and approval, the city’s finance department processes the grant payments and sends out a check as soon as we can. Overall, I have been very happy with the positive responses to this program. While $3,000 may not be earth-shattering money, it does help many of Osseo’s small business community stay afloat during this difficult time.”
If there are any interested small businesses in the grant program, there is still time to apply.
“Osseo businesses can still apply and I highly encourage them to do so,” he said. “The program ends once the full amount of funds have been exhausted, or by mid-November (which is when the city has to return any unspent funds to the county).”
For more information, visit discoverosseo.com/departments/economic-development-authority/ or contact Grams with questions at rgrams@ci.osseo.mn.us.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.