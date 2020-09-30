Jessica Dahl, a 2020 graduate of Osseo Senior High School, is a freshman on the Luther College tennis team.
Head coach Adam Strand, who enters his tenth season with a dual meet record of 130-79 since his arrival, returns a veteran squad that won the 2019 American Rivers Conference title. The league championship was the third for the Norse in the past four years.
Luther finished last year’s schedule with a record of 10-2 before the majority of its spring schedule was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Aug. 10, the Presidents Council of the American Rivers Conference passed a resolution to postpone football, women’s and men’s soccer, and volleyball to spring 2021.
It was also announced that fall competition in women’s and men’s cross country, women’s golf, and women’s tennis would take place but only against conference opponents.
As a result of this decision, the A-R-C is the only Division III conference in the nation playing women’s tennis this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.