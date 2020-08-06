Spring athletes in the class of 2020 missed out on their final high school season this year, but for baseball players at least, a special opportunity was provided over the last three weeks. The St. Paul Saints organized a Senior Salute tournament and lent their home diamond, CHS Field, to senior players who took advantage of a last chance to play for their communities.
A total of 24 teams turned up for the tournament. Since schools only sent their 2020 graduates, most teams consisted of an alliance between two or three schools, or in the case of rural areas, an “all-star” team from an entire conference. Players from Osseo High School teamed up with the seniors from Totino-Grace, and that co-op finished as one of the tournament’s four best.
Teams began play in six preliminary pools of four teams each, with the winners and two wild card teams advancing to a knockout bracket. Osseo/Totino-Grace finished with three wins in pool play, beating the Minnehaha Redhawks, the Hiawatha Valley League and St. Anthony Village/Litchfield/Columbia Heights to finish atop Pool 2.
Osseo/Totino-Grace then defeated Woodbury/Stillwater 4-3 in the championship quarterfinals on July 31 before seeing its run ended in the semifinals the following day with a 4-2 loss to St. Michael-Albertville/Orono. A tight 9-8 loss to the Tomahawk Conference all-star team in the third-place game on July 2 saw the Orioles-Eagles alliance finish in fourth place out of 24.
