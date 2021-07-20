Osseo grad Schmitz representing in Minneapolis Aquatennial program

Robbinsdale Ambassador Olivia Schmitz has been selected to take part in the Minneapolis Aquatennial Candidate Program alongside 43 other candidates Monday, July 19 to Saturday, July 24.
Schmitz has had the unique experience of representing the Robbinsdale Ambassador Program for two years due to the pandemic, serving as Miss Robbinsdale since 2019. She graduated from Osseo High School in 2020 and will began her sophomore year at the University of Iowa this fall.
The Aquatennial has been a tradition in Minnesota since 1940. It takes candidates on an intensive, week-long program that includes interviews, leadership and personal development sessions, and more. At the end of the program, one candidate is chosen as Queen of the Lakes, and two more candidates are chosen as princesses. This year’s coronation is 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet., Hopkins.
Community members are invited to cheer on Schmitz 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, July 22 at McNamara Alumni Center.
Tickets for both events are available at aquatennialambassadors.com.
Community members are also encouraged to send well wishes to Schmitz at the Hilton Garden Inn Minneapolis University Area, 511 SE Huron Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55414. Please address letters to “AAO Candidate Olivia Schmitz.”
