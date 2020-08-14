Maple Grove, MN (55311)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 87F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.