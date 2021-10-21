The Osseo Fall Candy Trail for kids of all ages will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Osseo United Methodist Church, 16 Second Ave. SE.

The fun and candy-filled event is for everyone in the surrounding community to enjoy, youth director E. J. Lee announced. 

Strict Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Minnesota Health Department (MHD) guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed, she emphasized.

“We want to do something to serve the Osseo, Maple Grove, Champlin and Brooklyn Park communities with fellowship,” she said. “And feel free to wear Halloween attire.”

Osseo Fire Department will have a fire truck for people to see, and Osseo police are expected to stop by to visit, hospitality director Mary Case said.

The safe and monitored event will feature cars lining the parking lot (socially distanced in every other parking space) with store bought and sealed candy for youngsters. The goodies will be distributed from the trunk or from a container by the car. 

Lee said they also will have “teal pumpkins’’ – non-food items for those who can not have candy.

There will be one entrance with volunteers to direct walkers to the one entrance. Youngsters going on the candy trail will go into the parking lot on one side and through the lot to exit on the other side with one-way walking.

Friends and neighbors are encouraged to come to the event to see the parade of youngsters on the candy trail.

“We hope that families and friends can look forward to this event,” said Lee. 

