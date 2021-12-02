Osseo Area Schools announced last week that winter break has been extended to a full two weeks, which now includes Dec. 20-22 as non-school days. School will resume Monday, January 3.
As a result of the calendar change, additional modifications were needed to meet state learning requirements. The district announced that the professional development days Monday, Jan. 31, and Monday, May 2, will now be online student instructional days. Attendance will be taken virtually and students will be expected to work on teacher-provided learning activities during these days.
In addition, all high school seniors will now be required to attend school through Wednesday, June 8. The final day of school for pre-kindergarten through grade 11 will remain June 9.
