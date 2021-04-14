Osseo extends nightly curfew until morning of April 16

The city of Osseo has also enacted a city-wide curfew. This curfew will for the three days, Tuesday to Thursday, April 13 to 15.

The curfew will be in effect each day beginning at 10 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m.

The Osseo emergency and curfew will end at 6 a.m. on Friday, April 16.
 
If people have any questions, do not hesitate to contact the Osseo Police Department at 763-424-5444 or via Hennepin County Dispatch non-emergency at 952-258-5321

