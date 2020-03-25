In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Osseo City Council declared a local emergency at its Monday, March 23, meeting.
The council also conducted its meeting via video teleconference. Each member of the council, along with city staff, videoed in or called into the meeting. The meeting was then broadcast live on the CCX Media website.
Mayor Duane Poppe said, “In response to the ongoing health crisis over the COVID-19 and in effort to protect our council and staff, we will be making some changes in our meetings going forward.”
LOCAL EMERGENCY
The council declared a local emergency. By declaring this emergency, this allows the city to invoke necessary portions of the city’s Emergency Operations Plan. This will allow the city to take certain actions to respond to an emergency situation without following certain procedures. Examples include entering into contracts, incurring obligations, renting equipment and employing temporary workers
“I just want to let people know at home know that, just because we’re declaring a local emergency doesn’t mean that there is anybody within the city of Osseo,” City Administrator Riley Grams said. “There are no known cases of COVID-19 [in Osseo]. This is simply a vehicle in which the city can recoup any costs, either through the state or at the federal level, for anything that we’ve had to go above and beyond and buy or overtime or wages.”
Councilor Mark Schulz stated he was wondering how the council would participate in some decisions being made by the city’s Emergency Management Team.
Grams said, “Currently, our Emergency Management Plan calls for the city Emergency Management Team to meet and make decisions based on the crisis we’re in. My job is then to communicate those decisions and information to the City Council as a whole.”
Schulz said, “While I understand the component of this is that we are now eligible for state and federal aid to cover our expenses, we’re also giving away a lot of authority and oversight in this process.”
Schulz said he prefers to have as many people possible be involved in the discussions.
City Attorney Mary Tiejten said the declaration provides the city with flexibility under the circumstances, for reimbursement and for purchasing supplies.
“This does not in any way impede the council’s ability to meet on an emergency basis on a very short notice should an issue arise that the council needs to address,” she said.
Grams added that he was in daily contact with the police chief, fire chief, public works director and Poppe, who make up the Emergency Management Team. Schulz expressed that he would like to have as many people made aware of the discussions and decisions as possible, to prevent a “governmental runaway train.”
“That’s the purpose of having an Emergency Management Team, is to streamline the process,” Grams added. “When you’re in crisis mode, we can’t slow down to the point of having everybody trying to chime in and have feedback and make decisions. The whole point is to have a smaller group. Those who are specifically responsible for core community services, so that they can communicate what they’re seeing on their end and so that we’re able to continue to provide the community with those essential services.”
The council also approved a resolution which, extends the period of the mayor-declared local emergency from now until further action by the City Council.
BUILDINGS CLOSED/VIRTUAL MEETINGS
The city’s buildings will still be closed to the public until at least March 27. City staff continues to work at city hall and will do their best to answer phone calls and emails as soon as possible given constraints of staffing levels or changing procedures. Updates will be relayed via social media and posted on the city website DiscoverOsseo.com. In an emergency, dial 911. The city’s general phone number is 763-425-2624. The general email box for questions about city services is cityhall@ci.osseo.mn.us.
All city meetings (Council, EDA and Planning Commission) will be conducted via video teleconference. This is to follow the recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health.
These meetings will still be available to the public to stream on the CCX Media website.
Any public comments for the 7 p.m. City Council meeting can be sent to the city’s main email address (cityhall@ci.osseo.mn.us) and please include on the subject line “Matters from the Floor.” These emails will be included in the public packet when received by noon on Thursday. Any public comments received between noon on Thursday and noon on Monday, will be collected and sent to the council ahead of Monday night’s meeting. Comments submitted should be limited to approximately 300 words. Options for viewing city meetings are on the website page: discoverosseo.com/departments/city-council/view-councilmeetings/
The Osseo City Council conducted its first-ever video teleconference meeting March 23. All members of the City Council, along with city staff either videoed in or called into the meeting.
