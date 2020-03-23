In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Osseo City Council declared a local emergency at its Monday, March 23, meeting.
By declaring this local emergency, this allows the city to invoke necessary portions of the city’s Emergency Operations Plan. This will allow the city to take certain actions to respond to an emergency situation without following certain procedures. Examples include: entering into contracts, incurring obligations, renting equipment, and employing temporary workers
City Administrator Riley Grams said, this declaration will also allow the city to possibly recoup any additional and unplanned costs incurred as a result of this crisis.
The council also approved a resolution which extends the period of the mayor-declared local emergency from now until further action by the City Council.
BUILDINGS CLOSED/VIRTUAL MEETINGS
The city’s buildings will still be closed to the public until at least March 27. City staff continues to work at city hall and will do their best to answer phone calls and emails as soon as possible given constraints of staffing levels or changing procedures. Updates will be relayed via social media and posted on the city website DiscoverOsseo.com. If an emergency, dial 911. The city general phone number is 763-425-2624. The general email box for questions about city services is cityhall@ci.osseo.mn.us.
All city meetings (Council, EDA and Planning Commission) will be conducted via video teleconference. This is to follow the recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health.
These meetings will still be available to the public to stream on the CCX Media website.
Any public comments for the 7 p.m. City Council meeting can be sent to the city’s main email address (cityhall@ci.osseo.mn.us) and please include on the subject line “Matters from the Floor.” These Matters from the Floor emails will be included in the public packet when received by noon on Thursday. Any public comments received between noon on Thursday and noon on Monday, will be collected and sent to the Council ahead of Monday night’s meeting. Comments submitted should be limited to approximately 300 words, which is about three minutes when read out load. Options for viewing city meetings are on the website page: discoverosseo.com/departments/city-council/view-councilmeetings/
