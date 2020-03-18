The Osseo City Council will host its first virtual meeting on March 23 via video teleconferencing, as the city is following Minnesota Department of Health recommendations and is closed to the public through Friday, March 27, in its responsibility to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public is encouraged to view the City Council meeting from home via the CCX Media website.

Any public comments for the 7 p.m. City Council meeting can be sent to the City’s main email address (cityhall@ci.osseo.mn.us), and write on the subject line “Matters from the Floor.” These topics will be included in the public packet, if received by noon on Thursday, March 19. Any public comments received between noon on Thursday, March 19, and noon on Monday, March 23, will be collected and sent to the Council ahead of Monday night’s meetings. All public comments will be included in the official minutes. Comments submitted should be limited to approximately 300 words, which is about 3 minutes when read out loud.

