Osseo City Hall and Community Center will be staying closed to the public until April 30. This comes in response to Governor Tim Walz’s Stay Home MN announcement on March 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All public meetings (City Council, EDA and Planning Commission) will continue to be conducted by video teleconference until further notice.
There are a limited number of staff members at City Hall.
The city will also be releasing a schedule of upcoming spring events at a later date.
Anyone with questions call 763-425-2624. Updates will be located at the city’s website, discoverosseo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.