Osseo City Hall and Community Center will be staying closed to the public until April 30. This comes in response to Governor Tim Walz’s Stay Home MN announcement on March 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All public meetings (City Council, EDA and Planning Commission) will continue to be conducted by video teleconference until further notice.

There are a limited number of staff members at City Hall.

The city will also be releasing a schedule of upcoming spring events at a later date.

Anyone with questions call 763-425-2624. Updates will be located at the city’s website, discoverosseo.com.

