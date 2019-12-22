By Joyce (Scherber) Deane
Contributing Writer
As the crisp winter air arrives I find myself remembering some of my fondest childhood memories, many of which centered on the holidays.
While I was growing up, Osseo was still a small thriving town with everyone coming to shop from surrounding communities like Maple Grove. Every year beautiful garlands strung across Main Street heralded the arrival of the Christmas season. Christmas shopping began after Thanksgiving with the opening of “Toyland” in the basement of Marlin’s Store. The staircase was roped off until the magical moment arrived when all could descend to see the array of toys. Although the basement room (20’ x 40’) was not very large by today’s standards, to the eyes of a 6 year old, it was magnificent.
As children we were so excited to hear we would be attending Pete Iten’s Christmas Party in the Chevrolet garage. Located in the middle of town, on the east side of Main street, each Christmas the auto repair garage was transformed into our party room. Wooden benches were brought in and put in rows. All the children sat bundled up in their winter snowsuits while Christmas carols were sung. Santa arrived, checking to see who had been naughty or nice. Names were called, and presents were lowered on a rope from an office high above the area where we sat.
At one Chirstmas party, I received a doll with braids who I named Sally. The doll provided hours of pretend for me and later for my daughters. After the shiny veneer of her face began to crack, and bits of her fingers and toes were lost, she was re-christen “Brittle.”
My brother, Jerry received a set of cap guns with genuine “ leather” holsters. Before leaving, all the children received brown paper bags filled with salted in the shell peanuts and hard Christmas Candy. There was not near the number of children in the area then as there is now. However I find myself marveling at the generosity of Peter Iten in the ‘40s. He sponsored the entire party by himself.
The weeks leading up to Christmas bustled with activity. At school we rehearsed our lines for the Christmas program and learned to sing all the beautiful Christmas carols. My mother baked and decorated Christmas cookies. A tree was selected which my dad made into the “perfect Christmas tree” by plugging in branches where none had grown.
On Christmas Eve we were sent to bed early. The tree was then decorated and presents were then wrapped. We were awakened at 11 p.m. to get ready for Midnight Mass. Presents from Santa magically arrived before Christmas Morning. After removing the sea of gift wrap, wondering how Santa knew just what Jerry, Buddy, Billy and I wanted, we sat down to enjoy our delicious Christmas Turkey dinner.
