The Rudolph Niggler Cemetery in Osseo has recently designated a portion of the grounds for “Cremation only,” which includes a 3’ x 3’ foot lot for $500 while the remaining lots 4’ x 10’ foot lots are $1,000. This entitles a lot owner a right to burial of one casket and one cremation, or two cremations.

The cemetery has enlarged the lot size of which was previously 4’x 8’ feet, so as to accommodate an area for an upright monument, if so desired. Flat markers are only allowed on the 3’ x 3’ foot cremation lots.

The cemetery is a peaceful, non-denominational cemetery located at 9753 89th Ave. West, just over the railroad tracks on 89th Ave., in a secluded area surrounded by trees, which is owned by the non-profit Rudolph Niggler Cemetery Association.

In 1854 a group of 12 settlers, of the founded “Liederkranz of Osseo,” were setting in the Liederkranz Hall in Osseo in 1874, and decided they wanted to purchase property for a cemetery in the Osseo area, desiring a place for burials in the community. Phillip Kiefer born in Engelstadt, Darmstadt Hesse, Aug. 6, 1818, one of the founders of the Liederkranz of Osseo, was the first person buried in the Rudolph Niggler Cemetery in Osseo in 1874. In his passing It was seen that all had lost a friend.

The cemetery was named after Rudolph Niggler who donated a portion of the property of the cemetery.

For contact information, contact-Lila Hedlund 763-425-2927 or email at lilahedlund@outlook.com or also nigglercemetery.com

