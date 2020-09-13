Niggler Cemetery has canceled the annual meeting for associates and interested persons, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group is unable to host a public meeting, which would have been scheduled for Sept. 26. The meeting will be rescheduled for September 2021.
All officers will continue their terms until next the September meeting. The Board of Trustee’s meeting will remain scheduled for March 2021.
Recorder Lila Hedlund states there has been two sections of the cemetery designated for cremations only, of which is a 3 foot by 3 foot lot, will accommodate one urn for one cremation.
Regular size lots of 4 feet by 10 feet will accommodate one casket burial and one cremation urn. The second burial right constitutes a minimal fee. A full-sized lot will accommodate two cremations urns.
The quite, peaceful cemetery was originated in 1856. It is well-maintained and has lots still available for some 500 plus gravesites.
The cemetery is located at 89th Avenue in Osseo, just beyond the railroad tracks, then on the immediate left. For lot information or to purchase, contact Recorder Lila Hedlund at 763-425-2927 or email at lilahedlund@outlook.com.jkl,
