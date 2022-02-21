The Osseo Senior High School Business Professionals of America (BPA) students recently attended the Region 4 luncheon and found out the results of their competition.
The students competed against students from Anoka, Benilde- St. Margaret’s, Blaine, Champlin Park, and St. Michael-Albertville high schools. All Osseo BPA members placed in the top 10 in their events this year.
State qualifiers
Osseo state BPA qualifiers include the following students.
Anna Alikin received first in Digital Communication and Design Concepts; first in Management, Marketing, Human Resources Concepts; second in Personal Financial Management; and fourth in Digital Marketing Concepts.
Aanuoluwaseunfunmi George took fourth in Broadcast News Production Team.
Jacob Johnson received third in Presentation Management Individual and sixth in Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications.
Duneeya Mohamed took fourth in Presentation Management Individual.
Mercy Nyamao received fourth in Broadcast News Production Team and fifth in Business Law and Ethics.
Svena Saenvilay took first in Fundamental Accounting, first in Parliamentary Procedure Concepts, and second in Digital Communication and Design Concepts.
Honorable Mention
Top 10 honorable mentions were provided to these Osseo students:
Olawale Alagbala for Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications.
Alikin for Business Meeting Management Concepts and Graphic Design Promotion.
George for Presentation Management Individual.
Saenvilay for Administrative Support Concepts, Computer Programming Concepts, and Information Technology Concepts.
