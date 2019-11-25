The Osseo High School boys’ soccer team concluded the 2019 season at the recent banquet. Coach Martin Browne Jr. announced the following awards.

Varsity:

• Offensive Player of the Year - Matthew Vang

• Defensive Player of the Year - Matthew Henderson

• Most Valuable Player of the year – Ethan Sok

• Newcomer of the Year - Antoni Ayavaca

• Most Improved Player of the Year – Joshua Nystrom

• Mr. Oriole – Kyle Goettsche

Junior Varsity:

• Newcomer - Alexander Ocampo

• Most Improved - Colton Camp Dean

• Mr. Oriole - Seyon Wallo

• Offensive Player - Jahir Pineda

• Defensive Player - Nicholas Palaty

• MVP - Aaron Shaw

9A:

• Newcomer - Seth Damsgard

• Most Improved - Idryss Aboubi

• Mr. Oriole - Dapree Christlieb-Peterson

• Offensive Player - Ahmed Khadar

• Defensive Player - Justin Halvorson

• MVP - Beniam Makonnen

