The Osseo High School boys’ soccer team concluded the 2019 season at the recent banquet. Coach Martin Browne Jr. announced the following awards.
Varsity:
• Offensive Player of the Year - Matthew Vang
• Defensive Player of the Year - Matthew Henderson
• Most Valuable Player of the year – Ethan Sok
• Newcomer of the Year - Antoni Ayavaca
• Most Improved Player of the Year – Joshua Nystrom
• Mr. Oriole – Kyle Goettsche
Junior Varsity:
• Newcomer - Alexander Ocampo
• Most Improved - Colton Camp Dean
• Mr. Oriole - Seyon Wallo
• Offensive Player - Jahir Pineda
• Defensive Player - Nicholas Palaty
• MVP - Aaron Shaw
9A:
• Newcomer - Seth Damsgard
• Most Improved - Idryss Aboubi
• Mr. Oriole - Dapree Christlieb-Peterson
• Offensive Player - Ahmed Khadar
• Defensive Player - Justin Halvorson
• MVP - Beniam Makonnen
