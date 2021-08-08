Xcel Energy recently recognized 41 Minnesota businesses for their outstanding efforts to help customers save energy and reduce their environmental impact. The Efficiency Partner awards recognized the top contractors, equipment suppliers and engineers that contributed the greatest electricity and natural gas savings to Xcel Energy’s Minnesota conservation programs in 2020.
UHL Company Inc., based in Osseo, was one of the businesses receiving an Energy Efficiency Partner Award.
The rebates submitted by the 41 companies saved customers more than 70 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and 68,000 dekatherms of natural gas. According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator, that’s the equivalent of powering roughly 9,650 homes for a year.
Xcel Energy offers incentives, such as rebates and funding for energy efficiency studies and upgrades, to its business and residential customers to encourage them to make energy-efficient choices. Through the help of this group of partners, Xcel Energy distributed nearly $9 million in energy efficiency rebates for the various projects completed.
The rebates dollars also helped create jobs and fund capital projects. Clean Energy Economy Minnesota reports that out of the roughly 50,000 clean energy jobs in Minnesota, 75% of those are in the energy-efficiency field.
For more information on Xcel Energy’s energy efficiency programs, visit xcelenergy.com.
