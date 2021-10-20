Parents and guardians of future kindergarteners are invited to attend the Osseo Area Schools Kindergarten Information Fair taking place Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Edinbrook Elementary School, 8925 Zane Ave N. in Brooklyn Park.

Fair participants will be able to enroll their child in school for next fall, learn about district programs and services, and meet with staff members to ask questions. The fair will feature activities, informational booths, and short presentations running throughout the event.

Spanish, Hmong, Somali, and Vietnamese interpreters will be available. Free round-trip transportation will be provided from the Zanewood Recreation Center, 7100 Zane Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park, leaving Zanewood at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, visit district279.org/k-fair or call 763-391-7086.

