It was a day no one predicted March 26 as parents, sometimes accompanied by their children, stopped by schools in the Osseo Area School District to pick up distance learning materials and supplies. Gov. Tim Walz has closed all K-12 schools in the state until May 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools spent the last week creating lesson plans for distance learning.
Staff at each of the schools help retrieve items for the families on March 26 and 27.
Elementary students received their personal items and school supplies, any medications they had and learning materials
Secondary students received learning materials, personal items, medications and computers.
Parents and guardians can get more information from the District’s website (district279.org) and click on the “Distance Learning Plan.” This link also provides access to other areas parents may find important, such as: health/mental health, special education, testing, child care, meals/materials, activities and internet access.
MEALS CONTINUED
Osseo Schools is continuing to provide free cold breakfasts and lunches to children ages 18 and younger, plus students ages 18 to 21 who are eligible for transition services. Sites for meal pick ups are at: Birch Grove Elementary, Crest View Elementary, Edinbrook Elementary, Garden City Elementary, Park Brook Elementary, Palmer Lake Elementary, Weaver Lake Elementary, Woodland Elementary, Zanewood Community School, Maple Grove Middle School, Maple Grove Senior High, Park Center Senior High, and Osseo Education Center.
During what was to be spring break, April 6-10, meals will be distributed April 6 only. This will be a bundle of five meals for the entire week.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.