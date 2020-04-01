It was a day no one predicted March 26 as parents, sometimes accompanied by their children, stopped by schools in the Osseo Area School District to pick up distance learning materials and supplies. Gov. Tim Walz has closed all K-12 schools in the state until May 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools spent the last week creating lesson plans for distance learning.

Staff at each of the schools help retrieve items for the families on March 26 and 27.

Elementary students received their personal items and school supplies, any medications they had and learning materials

Secondary students received learning materials, personal items, medications and computers.

Parents and guardians can get more information from the District’s website (district279.org) and click on the “Distance Learning Plan.” This link also provides access to other areas parents may find important, such as: health/mental health, special education, testing, child care, meals/materials, activities and internet access.

MEALS CONTINUED

Osseo Schools is continuing to provide free cold breakfasts and lunches to children ages 18 and younger, plus students ages 18 to 21 who are eligible for transition services. Sites for meal pick ups are at: Birch Grove Elementary, Crest View Elementary, Edinbrook Elementary, Garden City Elementary, Park Brook Elementary, Palmer Lake Elementary, Weaver Lake Elementary, Woodland Elementary, Zanewood Community School, Maple Grove Middle School, Maple Grove Senior High, Park Center Senior High, and Osseo Education Center.

During what was to be spring break, April 6-10, meals will be distributed April 6 only. This will be a bundle of five meals for the entire week.

