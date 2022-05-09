Four Osseo Area Schools scholars were recently honored for winning 2022 Minnesota Aspirations in Computing (MNAiC) awards. The award recipients are selected by national and state review teams for their technology passion, interests, and achievements.
Sophie Bingen, a senior at Maple Grove Senior High School, is a National Honorable Mention Award winner. Bingen was a state winner in 2020. In 2020, she collaborated to develop a Python curriculum to teach young girls. This past summer, Bingen held an internship at Land O Lakes working in their IT department. She dedicates her time after school and on weekends to her high school robotics team, Crimson Robotics. Bingen started her robotics career in programming where she worked with Java, but she later transferred to mechanical. She is a leader in the mechanical department and spends her time collaborating with others to build robots. Binge is pursuing mechanical engineering at the University of Minnesota next year.
Stavya Arora, a junior at Maple Grove, is a State Award winner. She was also a State Honorable Mention recipient in 2020. Arora is a math enthusiast with a deep passion for robotics. She is a captain of her school’s FIRST Robotics program and leads a girls mentor program called the Crimson GEARs (Girls in Engineering and RoboticS), which inspires and encourages girls to participate and stay active in STEM-related activities. Currently, Arora is heavily involved in research at the University of Minnesota, focused on opioid addiction recovery in online communities. She plans to pursue a degree in Computer Science in college with a focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Pa Vang, a senior at Park Center Senior High School, is a State Honorable Mention Award winner. During her junior year as a PSEO student, she wanted to develop her coding skills so that she could create better projects on Scratch, so she took an intro to web page programming class. Vang is a tech intern at Target through Genesys Works, Genesys Works Student Advisory Board member and Student Ambassador, participant of DTCC Rising Stars and University of Minnesota Emerging Leaders of Color, and YWI Dream STEM Lead cohort. She is currently pursuing an Associate’s degree in accounting and will continue her degree after high school, hoping to merge and utilize her computing skills with her business skills.
Izabelle Yang, a sophomore at Maple Grove, is also a State Honorable Mention Award winner. Yang has taken many opportunities to expand her knowledge of computer science by attending STEM classes and clubs at her school and self-teaching. Her curiosity about game design recently led her to take a computer gaming and 3D modeling class. Yang has also joined her school’s FIRST Robotics team. She is motivated to mentor and spread her love for STEM by reaching out and volunteering in her community. Yang hopes to become a robotics engineer in the future to improve the efficiency and accuracy of veterinary procedures.
The MNAiC award winners were honored in a virtual ceremony on April 13. More information about the awards and the recipients can be found on the MNAiC website.
