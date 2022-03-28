Osseo Area Schools musicians attend District Jazz Festival

Middle and high school students from Osseo Area Schools came together for an opportunity to celebrate, learn, and experience music at the District Jazz Festival March 15. In a day of performances, critiques and clinics held at Maple Grove Senior High, students came together over their love of jazz.
“Everything that we do in our different groups is amplified in jazz band. Jazz band is more of a vessel for culture building in our programs. It is about getting more kids involved and engaged,” Peter Buller, who has been band director at MGSH for nine years, said.
Some bands were as small as 10 students, while other groups were more than 45. A few of the schools had multiple jazz bands perform at the festival. Regardless of the band’s size, students from all schools were excited to cheer each other on. After playing their sets, students would spend about 20 minutes in a clinic with one of the judges to improve their playing techniques.
In addition to improving style and technique, students performed selections ranging from pop artists like Lady Gaga and R&B/soul from Booker T Jones. Band teachers selected music that would be interesting and challenging for students for their playing and performance levels.
Charlie Chouinard, Sofie Littlefield, Nathan Isaak and Aaron Olsen make up the MGSH Jazz 1 trumpet section. This group of peers has found a great community in their band and performing together.
“Sofie, Charlie and I have been together since elementary and middle school, and then Nathan hopped on and we all went through high school making a lot of music together,” Olsen said.
The jazz bands and District Jazz Festival would not be possible without all of the great band directors in the district who encourage the students and give them a space to be who they truly are.
“Mr. Buller appreciates the craziness we bring and encourages us to be as crazy as possible,” Littlefield said.
Dain Blashack is a 10th grade electric bass player from Osseo Senior High School. Previously, he was not involved in the jazz band due to COVID-19, but he plans on continuing in it the next two years after finding a sense of community with his fellow jazz band members.
“Everyone in the jazz band is really supportive. They were welcoming when I got here, so it was just really easy to fit in with them,” Blashack said.
This sense of community, as well as the consistent encouragement and support from band directors throughout the district, will continue to make the District Jazz Festival a remarkable event for years to come.
