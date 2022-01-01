A tricycle was one of the many donations for a family in the Osseo Area School District thanks to the Boston Scientific Season of Giving sponsorship program. This year, 65 families were provided with gifts and food. (Submitted photos)
Boxes of food and snacks were also provided to the families as part of the giving program.
Last year’s Boston Scientific Season of Giving sponsorship program was canceled due to COVID-19, but this year, Osseo Area Schools’ social workers, Melody Hahn-Merges and Kendra Kuhlman were excited to bring the initiative back for the 12th year.
The intention of the program is to make the holiday season a little less challenging for some families by providing essential items and support from the community.
The team of seven volunteers were able to organize and distribute boxes for 65 families. Every 10 minutes a car was filled with items including clothing, food, and gifts for families to enjoy.
Hahn-Merges, social worker at Oak View Elementary School, expressed a lot of gratitude to the volunteers and warehouse staff. She was especially joyful about the decorations displayed by warehouse staff.
“I believe that our team continues to do the Season of Giving program every year because it’s a great way to connect individual school buildings, staff members, and the community with students and their families. District 279 is so large and something about this program makes it feel like a small, neighborhood event,” she said. “And it’s so fun to see the way the Boston Scientific Corporation community reaches out with their generosity. It’s magical.”
Another aspect Hahn-Merges finds to be meaningful is the food contributions from Education Support Professionals and Education Minnesota - OSSEO #1212. These gifts provide snacks and other food items for families including pudding, crackers, soup bowls, and fruit snacks.
“This year, due to COVID, we weren’t able to go over to (Boston Scientific Corporation) to meet their staff there who purchase the gifts. I’m hopeful that we will be able to do that next year. We are looking forward to being together next year and, of course, celebrating the generosity of community members.”
