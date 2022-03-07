Every February, Osseo Area Schools celebrates Black History Month in many different ways. From elementary to middle to high schools, staff and students have found unique ways to honor this month, from learning about key historical figures to hanging signs in the halls. Here are what students at the area schools did.
At Cedar Island Elementary School, students learned about Black American artists, activists, leaders, inventors, teachers and scientists, focusing on stories of joy and resistance. Students have read about many heroes and leaders such as King Tut, George Washington Carver, Barack Obama, Mae Jemison, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Fredrick Douglass, Katherine Johnson, Jesse Owens, and more.
Students at Fernbrook Elementary School also learned about key figures like Jackie Robinson, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King and Ruby Bridges. Students shared reports on various historical figures and the impact they made. Music students learned about the song “I’m On My Way,” which is a song about escaping slavery using images of following the North Star.
At Oak View Elementary School, students received daily trivia about Black History Month and learned about influential Black American leaders.
The Student Leadership Council at Osseo Middle School worked to create posters to celebrate the various heritage months throughout the year, including Black History Month. OMS also featured black authors in their front media center display.
At Maple Grove Senior High School, many visuals were displayed in the hallways and stairwells depicting significant black Americans and their contributions/achievements. Students heard a PA announcement on Feb. 2 and Feb. 9 introducing Black History Month and reading a Maya Angelou poem. The Media Center also has several displays and book promotions related to Black History Month.
Osseo Senior High School is hosting an event on Monday, Feb. 28 called “Osseo Speaks,” organized by students and featuring several speakers, dancers, and videos.
The scholars from 279Online’s News from the Den team celebrated Black History Month by highlighting important historical figures, interviewing a black teacher, conducting a scholar interview, and sharing the African pledge.
The Osseo Education Center celebrated Black History Month with features on overcoming challenges, self-advocacy, and pursuing dreams each week in Interpersonal Skills classes. There have been features on Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson (Hidden Figures), Vivien Thomas (Something the Lord Made), Jackie Robinson (42), Mohammed Ali (Ali) and other unsung heroes highlighted in Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History. Scholars also created dioramas of their personal identities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.