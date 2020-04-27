Osseo Area Schools is a recipient of the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) for fiscal year 2019.
This award honors school districts that demonstrate high-quality financial reporting and accountability through a comprehensive annual financial report that demonstrates credibility, confidence and transparency. The Certificate of Excellence can have tangible impact by helping the district receive a better bond rating, which can be a benefit to school property taxpayers.
The Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting is the highest recognition offered by ASBO International. Osseo Area Schools has earned this award every year since fiscal year 1990.
