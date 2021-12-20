Osseo Area School’s Michael Lehan given U of M Distinguished Alumni Award

Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Achievement Michael Lehan was awarded the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award from the U of M College of Education and Human Development Nov. 18.
Lehan was selected to receive this honor, which recognizes the positive impact he has made in the community, from among more than 70,000 alumni.
Michael C. Rodriguez, dean of the college department and director of the educational equity resource center, nominated Lehan for the award. He was eager to welcome Lehan back to campus and honor him for his outstanding achievements and community contributions.
“Michael received the Distinguished Alumni Award, our college’s highest honor, in recognition of him being an inspirational builder of agency among his community of scholars to advance access and opportunity while cultivating social resilience and academic excellence,” said Rodriguez.
The Distinguished Alumni Award was created in 2010 to honor alumni who have distinguished themselves in their careers and communities. Recipients are community builders who have made meaningful impacts in the lives of children, youth, families, schools, institutions and organizations.
Lehan is humbled to receive this award. He says it measures his success by the instances when he was able to touch the lives of his students on an individual basis and believes transformative relationships lead to generational change.
“At the end of the day, the goal is to do something meaningful and to try to contribute to the community around you and make connections. These accolades are certainly nice and humbling, but I think when your purpose and passion align, ultimately what comes of it is the brilliance of these young people,” said Lehan.
