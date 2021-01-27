The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion are back in action. With the Legion doors reopened, which were closed due to a covid-mandate, the Auxiliary has planned several upcoming events.

On Friday, Jan. 29, from 5 to 9 p.m., there will be steak fry event. The cost to attend is $12 for steak, shrimp or fish dinner or $14 for a combination steak and shrimp dinner. Each dinner includes a baked potato, coleslaw, toast and coffee.

Another event will be a Super Bowl Pork Chop dinner Sunday, Feb. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost to attend is $10. Dinner includes a pork chop, baked potato, vegetable medley, dinner roll, coffee and milk. There will be prizes awarded during the game, along with game boards, and drink specials.

COVID-19 safety rules will be followed at all events.

All events will be at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. S.E. in Osseo. All the proceeds will be used for programs and to benefit the community.

