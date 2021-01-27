The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion are back in action. With the Legion doors reopened, which were closed due to a covid-mandate, the Auxiliary has planned several upcoming events.
On Friday, Jan. 29, from 5 to 9 p.m., there will be steak fry event. The cost to attend is $12 for steak, shrimp or fish dinner or $14 for a combination steak and shrimp dinner. Each dinner includes a baked potato, coleslaw, toast and coffee.
Another event will be a Super Bowl Pork Chop dinner Sunday, Feb. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost to attend is $10. Dinner includes a pork chop, baked potato, vegetable medley, dinner roll, coffee and milk. There will be prizes awarded during the game, along with game boards, and drink specials.
COVID-19 safety rules will be followed at all events.
All events will be at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. S.E. in Osseo. All the proceeds will be used for programs and to benefit the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.