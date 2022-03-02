The Osseo wrestling team achieved historic success at the individual section tournament Saturday, Feb. 26, at Rogers High School. For the first time in 25 years, six Orioles qualified for the 2022 state wrestling tournament.
The last time the orange and black advanced that many to the big show was in 1997. Osseo state qualifiers include freshman Jameson Kulseth, along with seniors Peter Hollingshead, John Lundstrom, Vincent Toleno, Aidan Wayne, and Jacob Meissner.
Kulseth advanced to the finals at 113-pounds with a bye and a semi-final pin over Maple Grove before falling to top-rated Mason Milles from St. Michael-Albertville for a second-place finish. Hollingshead, seeded third in a well seasoned 132-pound class, opened with a fall over Maple Grove, before avenging a one-sided loss a week earlier with a 5-4 decision over Wayzata’s Andrew Larson, before dropping his final to second-rated Caleb Thoennes of STMA.
Lundstrom returned after being out six weeks with an injury to turn in a valiant effort in qualifying for state in a loaded 152-pound class. Lundstrom opened with a fall over Hopkins, followed by a hard-fought 4-1 decision over Maple Grove standout Ben Schultz before dropping a finals decision to STMA’s state-rated Jimmy Heil. Lundstrom bounced back to earn a true second birth, with a dramatic late takedown for a 3-2 decision over Ty Cassidy of Rogers.
Toleno advanced to the title round at 182-pounds with a fall over Maple Grove and a 5-1 decision over STMA, before coming up short against Park Center’s third-rated Ismael Kante. Toleno followed with a 9-1 major decision over Cole Hamilton of Rogers to earn a true second birth.
Wayne received an opening-round bye at 195, followed by his 28th fall of the season over Wayzata. Wayne, rated 6th in the state, went on to decision Isaiah Brown of Rogers by a 12-6 decision in the finals to qualify for his second straight state tournament appearance.
Top-rated Meissner advanced at 220 with a first-round bye followed by his 25th fall over STMA’s Marcus Mueller and a 13-3 major decision over fourth-rated Dominic Heim of Wayzata to earn his fourth trip to state. Meissner is a two-time state place-winner and defending state champion at 220 pounds.
Also placing for Osseo: senior Kenrick Kisch (3rd at 145) with two falls, junior Matthew Grassie (4th at 170), sophomore Alexander True (5th at 120) with one fall, freshman Marcel Roman (6th at 126), freshman Carter Williams (6th at 138), and junior Devin Williams (6th at 160).
“What a day!” co-head coach Scott Lewison said. “The boys really put it together when it counted and we’re looking forward to continuing the effort this weekend in St. Paul.”
Coming up
2022 State Individual Wrestling Tournament
Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul.
Friday, March 4
Session 3 at 9 a.m. – Class AAA Championship First Round.
Session 4 at 4 p.m. – Championship Quarterfinals / Wrestle-backs.
Saturday, March 5
Session 5 at 9 a.m. – Wrestle-backs (two rounds) – Championship Semi-finals.
Session 6 at 4 p.m. – Third and fifth place finals – Championships.
Osseo’s first-round pairings (Friday 9 a.m.):
113-pounds: Jameson Kulseth, Osseo (19-18) Fr. vs Parker Lyden, Forest Lake (31-8)
132: Peter Hollingshead, Osseo (26-16) Sr. vs Jore Volk, Lakeville North (26-1)
152: John Lundstrom, Osseo (15-3) Sr. vs Daniel VanAcker, Forest Lake (41-4)
182: Vincent Toleno, Osseo (27-18) Sr. vs Ryder Rogotzke, Stillwater (49-1)
195: Aidan Wayne, Osseo (35-5) Sr. vs Nickolas Mikula, Northfield (26-7)
220: Jacob Meissner, Osseo (36-2) Sr. vs Alex Baccoli, Eastview (23-8)
